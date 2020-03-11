Clemson pulls away late to top Miami in ACC Tournament

Clemson’s Al-Amir Dawes makes a fast break during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Clemson, S.C. Clemson won 77-62. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Clemson and Miami traded leads throughout the second half before the Tigers pulled away in the final minutes of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday.

Clemson knocked Miami out of the Tournament, 69-64.

Miami went scoreless for three of the final four minutes before making a small comeback that fell short.

Aamir Simms (14) and Al-Amir Dawes (18) both scored in double figures for the Tigers

Chris Lykes came off the bench for the Hurricanes to add 15 points.

Clemson faces No. 1 seed Florida State at noon on Thursday.

This story will be updated.