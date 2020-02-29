NC State stages comeback, defeats Pittsburgh 77-73

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Reserve forward Jericole Hellems scored 16 points and sparked a second-half comeback to give N.C. State’s NCAA Tournament hopes a boost in a 77-73 win over Pittsburgh.
With N.C. State trailing 58-51, Hellems scored nine points in three minutes, including a 3-pointer from the baseline with 6:53 remaining that gave the Wolfpack its first lead of the game.
Pitt briefly regained the lead with two Eric Hamilton free throws, but the Wolfpack scored the next eight points to grab a seven-point lead and held on to win.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
- StormTracker 8: Clear and cold tonight
- Dance teacher sentenced after exposing teen student to HIV
- Family of bullied Australian boy declines crowdfunded trip to Disney, wants funds to support anti-bullying charities
- McDonald’s offering free Egg McMuffins on Monday
- Abandoned dog found with ears glued, legs strapped together, BB gunshot wound