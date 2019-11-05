NC State suspends D.J. Funderburk indefinitely from men’s basketball team

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — NC State’s men’s basketball team will be without one of its key contributors from last season’s roster.
DJ Funderburk, a redshirt junior, was suspended indefinitely for “violation of team policy” according to the university’s athletic office.
No specifics were made available into why exactly Funderburk was suspended.
Funderburk played in 36 games last season, starting one. He averaged 8.8 points per game, 4.2 rebounds per game and was a steady contributor from the field (55 percent) and the free throw line (78.5 percent).
- 3rd grader uses birthday money to give teacher pay raise
- Colin Kaepernick spends 32nd birthday feeding the homeless
- Government shutdown clock is ticking in Washington
- Baby sitting on drunk grandma’s lap dies after crash
- Drug cartel kills 3 American mothers, 6 children while driving on Mexican highway