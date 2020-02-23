Syracuse rallies to earn 79-72 win over Georgia Tech

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) – Elijah Hughes and Marek Dolezaj each scored 20 points and Syracuse erased an 11-point halftime deficit to defeat Georgia Tech 79-72.

Dolezaj scored 16 of his points in the second half, and the Orange outscored the Yellow Jackets 52-34 in the final 20 minutes.

Joe Girard chipped in with 15 points, 12 in the second half, and Buddy Boeheim added 13 for the Orange, who snapped a three-game skid.

Moses Wright scored a career-high 33 points on 14-of-17 shooting and had 10 rebounds for Georgia Tech.

Michael Devoe added 11 points.

