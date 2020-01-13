UNC’s Robinson suffers injuries in traffic collision with impaired driver, school says

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 08: Brandon Robinson #4 of the North Carolina Tar Heels drives against Ryan Murphy #24 of the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half of their game at Dean Smith Center on January 08, 2020 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Pitt won 73-65. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina senior Brandon Robinson may not practice this week after he was involved in a DWI traffic collision on Saturday, the Athletic Department announced.

Robinson was not seriously injured and not cited in the collision that occurred in Carrboro.

The driver of the second vehicle was charged with driving while impaired, the school said.

Robinson’s status to play is unclear as he may not practice this week.

The Tar Heels’ next game is at Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Robinson scored a career-high 27 points in UNC’s 79-76 loss to Clemson on Saturday – the Tigers first win ever in Chapel Hill.