Walton, Sharpe help UNC beat Louisville 99-54

UNC’s Caleb Love (2) scores on a fast break against Louisville during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Day’Ron Sharpe had 21 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks to lead five UNC Chapel Hill players scoring in double figures and the Tar Heels trailed for just 29 seconds in their 99-54 win over Louisville.

Kerwin Walton had a career-high 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting, Armando Bacot scored 14, Garrison Brooks 12 and Walker Kessler added 10 for UNC (14-7, 8-5 ACC).

Louisville (11-5, 6-4) played for the first time in 19 days due to issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Louisville shot just 33% from the field and made just 1 of 16 from 3-point range.

UNC outrebounded the Cardinals 45-34, blocked eight shots and outscored Louisville 58-32 in the paint.

Jones, the lone Louisville player to score in double figures, finished with 13 points.