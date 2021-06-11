Chesterfield County announces schedule for Juneteenth events

CHESTERFILED COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County, Chesterfield County Public Library, Pocahontas State Park, Chester YMCA and other local partners are coming together to hold Juneteenth events this month.

June 19, or Juneteenth, marks the celebration of the ending of slavery in the United States.

This year, June 19 falls on a Saturday and many events are planned in Chesterfield County.

At Pocahontas State Park, there will be an event called “Juneteenth in the Park.” There will be educational activities, time for reflection and fun activities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 19. People attending the park can visit food trucks, view entertainment acts, shop from vendors and participate in self-guided activities.

For people looking to break a sweet on Juneteenth, the Chester YMCA will be holding a free Zumba class at 9:45 a.m.

The Chesterfield County Public Library has planned five StoryWalks for that weekend. People can come during park hours to take a walk and read a picture book.

The following story walk events are planned:

‘All Different Now’ by Angela Johnson Bensley Recreation Center, 2900 Drewrys Bluff Road, Richmond Ettrick-Matoaca Library, 4501 River Road, Petersburg



‘Juneteenth Jamboree’ by Carole Boston Weatherford River City Sportsplex (back fields), 13030 Genito Road, Midlothian



‘Juneteenth for Mazie’ by Floyd Cooper Central Library, 7051 Lucy Corr Blvd, Chesterfield Midlothian Mines Park, 13301 N Woolridge Road, Midlothian



For people looking to participate in the celebrations from home, there will be a virtual library program with historian Nathan Richardson on Saturday, June 12 at 9 a.m. During the event, Richardson will give context about the original Juneteenth and discuss the significance of celebrating it today.