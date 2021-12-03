Chesterfield police respond to three T-bone crashes on Friday night

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After Chesterfield Police officers were called to three crashes on Friday night they said drivers need to be careful out on the roads in the county.

The crashes were not speed related but traffic violations such as people not yielding to a vehicle with right of way got drivers into unfortunate situations on Friday night.

A car was T-boned at the intersection of Enon Church Road and East Hundred Road at 5:35 p.m. Nearby, another T-bone wreck occurred at North Enon Church Road and Bermuda Hundred Road.





Crash near intersection of North Enon Church Road and Bermuda Hundred Road in Chesterfield County. (Photos by 8News photographer Sam Hooper)

Then at 6:15 p.m., police were called to another T-bone crash at Jefferson Davis Highway and Bensley Commons Boulevard. That crash resulted in an overturned van.

Luckily, no one was seriously injured in these crashes with no life-threatening injuries being reported by police. They also said they do not think speed contributed to any of the crashes.