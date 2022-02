How long do at-home COVID-19 test kits last? (Getty)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Public Libraries will be distributing home COVID-19 testing kits on Tuesday and Wednesday.

One wave of tests will be handed out on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and the other will be available Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Each library visitor can only take two kits.

The tests are Celltrion DiaTrust COVID-19 Ag Test Kits. The county provided the funding for the tests.