Deadly Thanksgiving crash: Driver strikes pedestrian on Hull Street Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County the night of Thanksgiving. The driver stayed at the scene.

According to Chesterfield County Police, someone was driving a 2013 Kia Sorento east on Hull Street road when they hit a pedestrian. The crash occurred at 6:08 p.m. near Turner Road.

First responders said the pedestrian died at the scene. The driver has been cooperating with police.

Police are still working to notify next of kin before identifying the pedestrian.

Drivers should avoid Hull Street Road between Turner Road and Goodes Bridge Road until after 10 p.m.

Anyone with information about the crash can call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.