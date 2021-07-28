Family remembers bicyclist killed on Hull Street Road; Driver charged with DUI

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Lynchburg family is mourning the loss of a 28-year-old man after he was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver while riding his bicycle in Chesterfield on July 25.

Wilson Watkins Jones was a brother and son who loved to ride his bike, according to his brother, Antonio Jones.

“The manslaughter of Wilson Watkins Jones has devastated his mother, Talwanda Mae Jones, and siblings, Davonte Jones, Antonio Jones, and Taliyah Monay,” Antonio Jones said. “The family is privately mourning, grieving and celebrating Wilson’s transition. He will never be forgotten. Wilson lived life with no fear, becoming a victim while doing one of the things he loved the most. A tragedy, however, a necessity by God. Bless.”





Photos of Wilson Watkins Jones provided by his family.

Jones was reportedly killed near the Manchester Family YMCA on Hull Street by the driver of the 2008 Chevy Tahoe. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m.

Police identified the driver as 34-year-old Michael Moore. He was injured during the crash.

Moore has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence, DUI manslaughter and felony hit-and-run.

Police have not stated whether Jones was wearing a helmet, reflective vest or some kind of lights on.