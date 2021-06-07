Festival De Musica event in Chesterfield on July 3

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A free cultural celebration is coming to Chesterfield.
Enjoy live music, local vendors and delicious food at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds, 10300 Courthouse Road from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 3.
There will be live music by Kadencia, Spanglish Latin American Band, and Semilla Cultural. DJ Willie Cruz will also be at the event.
Be sure to wear your dance shoes because the Salsa Guy Richmond and the Salsa Rueda Club will be teaching Cuban salsa.
Event capacity will reflect state orders including social distancing and mask guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).
Don’t forget to take your lawn chairs and blankets!