Festival De Musica event in Chesterfield on July 3

Kadencia band plays at the Festval de Musica in Chesterfield. (Photo provided by Sharon K. Entsminger)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A free cultural celebration is coming to Chesterfield.

Enjoy live music, local vendors and delicious food at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds, 10300 Courthouse Road from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 3.

People attend the Festival de Musica in Chesterfield. (Photo provided by Sharon K. Entsminger)

There will be live music by Kadencia, Spanglish Latin American Band, and Semilla Cultural. DJ Willie Cruz will also be at the event.

Be sure to wear your dance shoes because the Salsa Guy Richmond and the Salsa Rueda Club will be teaching Cuban salsa.

People learning to dance salsa at the Festial de Musica in Chesterfield. (Photo provided by Sharon K. Entsminger)

Event capacity will reflect state orders including social distancing and mask guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

Don’t forget to take your lawn chairs and blankets!