First wave of Chesterfield students goes back to school

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The first wave of Chesterfield County students headed back to the classroom Monday. Some parents, though, are not happy with how the division is handling transportation.

The drop-off line at Providence Middle School began forming long before the school bell at 7:30 a.m. School officials have been asking parents to drive their children to school as the division battles a major bus shortage.

Families could expect major delays as a limited number of bus drivers make rounds. A bus driver told 8News because of the shortage she is often making four trips instead of following her usual route.

First through fifth grade, sixth and ninth graders returned to school today. The remaining middle and high schoolers will start Tuesday, Aug. 24. Kindergartners will begin a staggered schedule this Friday.

Parents dropping their children off at Providence Middle told 8News the process was smooth but they wish Chesterfield schools would have given them more time to prepare.

“It’s still quite challenging because I have a work schedule, so im not quite sure how we’re going to maneuver evening pick up,” a Chesterfield mom said.