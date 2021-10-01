Food and nutrition workers at Chesterfield Schools could earn up to a $2,500 bonus

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Food and nutrition workers for Chesterfield schools could potentially receive a bonus of $2,500 for the 2021-22 school year.

A $500 incentive has already been approved through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding. In addition, each employee will also receive a potential added bonus of $2,000.

“We value our Food and Nutrition Services staff members and cannot thank them enough for
the time and effort they put into feeding the children of Chesterfield County,” said Superintendent
Merv Daugherty.

These are the eligibility requirements to receive the bonuses:
• Must be a part-time or full-time employee of Food and Nutrition Services.
• Must be employed on the dates listed below.
• May not be absent more than two days within the previous month (excluding mandatory
quarantine, approved sick leave, bereavement, jury duty and other approved absences).

This bonus will be awarded in five installments of $500 following this schedule:

If employed onIncentive will be in paycheck issued on
Oct. 1, 2021 Oct. 31, 2021
Nov. 1, 2021Nov. 30, 2021
Jan. 1, 2022Jan. 31, 2022
April 1, 2022April 30, 2022
May 1, 2022May 31, 2022

To join the Food and Nutrition Services team click here or call Human Resources at 804-748-1984.

