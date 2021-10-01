Food and nutrition workers at Chesterfield Schools could earn up to a $2,500 bonus

Ruth Vazquez de Castillo assembles hot lunches in the kitchen Thursday, July 16, 2020, for the final meal distribution of Brownsville Independent School District’s summer program at Pace Early College High School in Brownsville, Texas. More than 670,000 meals were distributed to local children since the program started back in March as the pandemic hit Brownsville. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald via AP)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Food and nutrition workers for Chesterfield schools could potentially receive a bonus of $2,500 for the 2021-22 school year.

A $500 incentive has already been approved through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding. In addition, each employee will also receive a potential added bonus of $2,000.

“We value our Food and Nutrition Services staff members and cannot thank them enough for

the time and effort they put into feeding the children of Chesterfield County,” said Superintendent

Merv Daugherty.

These are the eligibility requirements to receive the bonuses:

• Must be a part-time or full-time employee of Food and Nutrition Services.

• Must be employed on the dates listed below.

• May not be absent more than two days within the previous month (excluding mandatory

quarantine, approved sick leave, bereavement, jury duty and other approved absences).

This bonus will be awarded in five installments of $500 following this schedule:

If employed on Incentive will be in paycheck issued on Oct. 1, 2021 Oct. 31, 2021 Nov. 1, 2021 Nov. 30, 2021 Jan. 1, 2022 Jan. 31, 2022 April 1, 2022 April 30, 2022 May 1, 2022 May 31, 2022

To join the Food and Nutrition Services team click here or call Human Resources at 804-748-1984.