Multi-vehicle crash on Powhite Parkway causing delays

Chesterfield

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is warning drivers about a multi-vehicle accident on Powhite Parkway. There were at least five cars damaged with at least two cars experiencing significant damage.

8News crews witnessed the collisions shortly before 8:50 p.m.

The cars crashed while traveling east near the ramp to US-60. VDOT says traffic is delayed in the area.

All east lanes are closed.

There were at least seven first responder vehicles on the scene at 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events