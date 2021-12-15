Children’s programming schedule for the weekend 12/18 and 12/19/2021

Saturday 12/18 on WRIC 8.1

10 to 10:30 a.m. – Wildlife Nation with Jeff Corwin

10:30 to 11 a.m. – Oh Baby!

11 to 11:30 a.m. – Hearts of Heroes

Saturday 12/18 on WRIC 8.4 channel (LAFF)

9 to 9:30 a.m. – Outback Adventures with Tim Faulkner

9:30 to 10 a.m. – Hearts of Heroes

Sunday 12/19 on WRIC 8.1

1 to 1:30 p.m. – Free Enterprise

Wildlife Nation with Jeff Corwin is a live-action, half-hour television program designed to meet the educational and informational needs of children aged 13-16. Wildlife Nation with Jeff Corwin showcases the dedicated environmental heroes that rescue, rehabilitate, preserve, and protect the natural habitats of the amazing creatures in North America. Hosted by Jeff Corwin, audiences will be taken on an incredible journey to discover how we can all help preserve our nation’s unique wildlife and fragile ecosystems. Wildlife Nation with Jeff Corwin will not only feature those who are striving to make a meaningful difference, but also the fascinating wildlife that they’re working to preserve. From lending a helping hand to a family of Peregrine falcons living in a dense urban area to rehabilitating and tagging orphaned bear cubs to return to the wild, Wildlife Nation with Jeff Corwin will educate and empower future generations to work together to preserve and protect the planet’s most astounding creatures and their natural habitats.

Oh Baby! is a live-action, half-hour television program designed to meet the educational and informational needs of children aged 13-16. Oh Baby! will take viewers on a journey around the world to meet and observe some of the most curious and captivating wild baby animals. Audiences will discover how wild animal parents of numerous species teach their babies important survival skills that help them thrive in the many changing seasons. Hosted by Janai Norman, Oh Baby! will highlight a myriad of baby milestones from birth, to playing, to grooming, and learning valuable life lessons from mom or dad. Each week, viewers will be immersed in a new environment and uncover fascinating facts about the wild baby residents and their families.

Hearts of Heroes is a live-action, half-hour television program designed to meet the educational and informational needs of children aged 13-16. Hearts of Heroes showcases the stories of men and women braving natural disasters with one goal: to rescue the victims and help restore their lives. Hosted by meteorologist, Ginger Zee, Hearts of Heroes will guide viewers through fascinating weather events while delivering unique takeaways into the causes of many kinds of disasters, as well as how we can properly prepare for them, and collectively overcome them. Each week, viewers will witness first-hand the worst of nature but the best of humanity. Hearts of Heroes will take audiences on a journey where they’ll experience recent natural disasters such as hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, and floods. Teen viewers will learn more about the causes and science behind these events while witnessing the heroic efforts of first responders across the nation.

Free Enterprise is a live-action, half-hour television program designed to meet the educational and informational needs of children aged 13-16. Free Enterprise tells the story of formerly incarcerated individuals who dream of starting their own businesses, a path they’ve decided to take after struggling to find consistent employment because of their criminal backgrounds. With the help of business experts and mentors, we’ll follow these budding entrepreneurs as they turn a low-capital investment into an ongoing business – one that provides a steady income, and, more importantly, self-reliance and self-respect. Hosted by Ryan Smith, and featuring entrepreneur Brian Hamilton as our resident business expert, Free Enterprise will demonstrate what it takes to build an action plan for business success. Viewers will learn more about the building blocks of creating a business – from inspiration to execution, basic budgeting, banking, marketing, hiring, and more. Through it all, Free Enterprise will demonstrate the importance of second chances while making entrepreneurship accessible to everyone.

Outback Adventures with Tim Faulkner is a live-action, half-hour television program designed to meet the educational and informational needs of children. Produced for ages 13-16, this educational and informational program is hosted by wildlife expert Tim Faulkner. Viewers will be provided an eye-opening experience as Tim, animal expert and wildlife park operations manager, showcases the beauty and wonder of the natural world. Audiences will be brought closer to the natural world as Tim explores the habitats and adventures of creatures of all sizes, including a giant Galapagos tortoise, a baby wombat, the flying fox, and even a newly discovered species of birds.