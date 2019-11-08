Skip to content
8News
Forest Hill
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local Election HQ
Election Results
Local News
Crime
Virginia News
U.S. & World
Politics
Capitol Connection
D.C. Bureau
Taking Action
Weird News
Health
What’s Trending?
8News Digital Exclusive
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Kanye West: ‘I might legally change my name to Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West’
Victim uses battle axe to fend off home invader
Rockford woman stabs man over dirty dishes
Albuquerque shelter kitten goes viral for smiling photo
Weather
Today’s Outlook
Live VIPIR Radar
Hourly & 7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Tracking the Tropics
Closings and Delays
Report a Closing
Weather Cams
Weather Alerts
SPECIAL REPORT: Path of Destruction
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
Video
Video Center
Livestream 8News
Live Breaking News
GMR Minute
TV Listings
Traffic
Taking Action
Taking Action: 8 Investigates
Consumer Alerts
Send a news tip to iReport8
Community
Community Calendar
Positively Richmond
Great 8 Weekend Events
Home for the Holidays
In-Studio Interviews
Richmond Nights
Richmond ‘History Makers’
RVA Happy Hour Guide
Better Future Fund
Showcase Richmond
Sports
8Sports Blitz
Chase for the Championship
Washington Redskins
The Big Game
Experts
Real Estate Expert
Home Generator Expert
Hospice Care Expert
Wood Floor Refinishing
Contests
VCU Basketball Ticket Sweepstakes
CMA Awards Contest
Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway Sweepstakes
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Contact Us
Intern With 8News
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
8News is on Alexa!
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
CMA Awards Contest