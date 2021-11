CMA Awards: 2021 Live Results

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Children ages 5 to 11 years old are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. A Richmond first grader made the decision to roll up her sleeves in hopes of keeping others safe.

At just 6-years-old Erica Crowley conquered her fear of needles and got her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday evening at First Baptist Church on Iron Bridge Road. Her father, Chris Crowley, breathing a little easier Wednesday morning when sending her off to school, while Erica tells 8News she is being brave to help others.