CMA Awards: List of 2020 winners

Luke Combs performs onstage during the The 54th Annual CMA Awards at Nashville’s Music City Center on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Keep up with the winners from the 54th CMA Awards. Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker host Country Music’s Biggest Night™, airing live from Nashville’s Music City Center Wednesday night.

Entertainer of the Year:

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year:

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year:

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Album of the Year:

Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi

Never Will – Ashley McBryde

Old Dominion – Old Dominion

What You See is What You Get – Luke Combs

Wildcard – Miranda Lambert

Song of the Year:

Award goes to Songwriters

“Bluebird” – Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert

“The Bones” – Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz – WINNER

– “Even Though I’m Leaving” – Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton

“More Hearts Than Mine” – Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland

Single of the Year:

“10,000 Hours” – Dan and Shay with Justin Bieber

“Beer Never Broke My Heart” – Luke Combs

“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert

“The Bones” – Maren Morris – WINNER

“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett

New Artist of the Year:

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen – WINNER

Congratulations @MorganWallen, you're the #CMAawards New Artist of the Year!👏 We are so excited to celebrate this momentous achievement! pic.twitter.com/xQXNgfMGIO — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 12, 2020

Vocal Group of the Year:

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Vocal Duo of the Year:

Brooks and Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan and Shay – WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie and Tae

Your #CMAawards Vocal Duo of the Year is…@DanAndShay! Congratulations!🏆🎉



This is their 2nd year in a row winning in this category. pic.twitter.com/EgKwjoIVrf — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 12, 2020

Musical Event of the Year:

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice, Producer: busbee – WINNER

Congrats to @CarlyPearce and @LeeBrice on winning the #CMAawards Musical Event of the Year for "I Hope You're Happy Now"! 🙌 Watch the #CMAawards TONIGHT at 8|7c on @ABCNetwork to see who else takes home the trophies. pic.twitter.com/OaBoQrzz90 — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 11, 2020

Musician of the Year:

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Rob McNelley, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar

Derek Wells, Guitar

Music Video of the Year:

“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert, Director: Trey Fanjoy – WINNER

And the winner for #CMAawards Music Video of the Year is… @MirandaLambert for "Bluebird" — congratulations!!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/zYNxqYqQoh — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 11, 2020

This post will be updated throughout the night with the latest winners.