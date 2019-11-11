QUIZ: The history of the CMA Awards

CMA Awards

by: Sebastian Posey

Posted: / Updated:

How well do you know your CMA Awards history? Take our quiz to find out!

/**/

If you don’t see the quiz, click here.

Join News 2 for live coverage from the CMA Awards, starting at 5 p.m. CST on Wednesday, Nov.13th from Nashville, Tennessee.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events