CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WRIC) — The Longwood Lancers Men’s Basketball Team is going to the Big Dance for the first time in program history after emerging victorious from the Big South Tournament Sunday afternoon.

The 26-6 Lancers led for the entirety of the championship game against the 2-time defending champion Winthrop Eagles, who were playing for their 19th conference title.

Longwood has been a Division I team since the 2004-2005 season, when they went 1-30. They joined the Big South in 2012 and went 8-25. This year’s 26-6 record is the team’s best since the program started in 1976 as a Division III independent.

Longwood guard Isaiah Wilkins led the team in points with 19, and had eight rebounds, three assists and three steals. Big South player of the year D.J. Burns, Jr. led the Eagles with 14 points, and had 5 rebounds and 2 assists.