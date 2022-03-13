RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Selection Sunday has concluded and all first round matchups have been decided. Four Virginia schools won their respective conference championships and thus earned automatic bids in this year’s tournament:

Men’s Basketball

The 16-seed Norfolk State Spartans will take on the 1-seed Baylor Bears on Thursday, March 17 at 2 p.m. on TBS.

The 14-seed Longwood Lancers will face the 3-seed Tennessee Volunteers, who won the SEC Championship this year, on Thursday, March 17 at 2:45 p.m. on CBS.

The 12-seed Richmond Spiders will go up against the 5-seed Iowa Hawkeyes, who won the 2022 Big Ten Championship, on Thursday, March 17 at 3:10 p.m. on truTV.

The 11-seed Virginia Tech Hokies will face the 6-seed Texas Longhorns on Friday, March 18 at 4:30 p.m. on TBS.

Women’s Basketball

The 16-seed Longwood Lancers will take on the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers in the first four on Thursday, March 17 at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. If they win, they will move on to the first round in which they will face the 1-seed North Carolina State Wolfpack.

The 5-seed Virginia Tech Hokies will face off against the 12-seed Florida Gulf Coast University Eagles on Friday, March 18.

