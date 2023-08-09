BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Head coach Brent Pry shares a feeling of encouragement for the Virginia Tech football team this season.

“Football matters at Virginia Tech. I’m just constantly reminded of how important it is here. Our fan base, our community, the university and I love that. It’s how it was when I was here in the 90s and we’re going to get it back…It’s important to know that we’re building a program here, from the ground up,” said Pry.

Pry giving his “State of the Hokies address” as he enters his second year at the helm for Virginia Tech football. The head Hokies shares his thoughts during the football media days. The Hokies are less than a week into their fall camp preparations. This year, Pry is trying something new.

He is dividing the calendar into five mini-camps…with players practicing for three days straight before taking a fourth day off for evaluations. So far it’s too early to tell whether the new approach is making a difference. But the Hokies hope it’ll pay off as they try to bounce back from a 3-8 season.

“So far so good. The first one was challenging because you’re only two for the three days out there in spiders and helmets so you’re limited in what you can do. I like the model right now, the players seem to like it, the staff seems to like it. You go all in for three days and we’re going to come off the field physically and just meet and improve and watch film so we’ll see, we really need a few days to get a good sense if it’s what we want it to be,” said Pry.

Virginia Tech opens up the season on September 2nd at home against Old Dominion.