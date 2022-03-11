RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The biggest two weeks of the year for men’s college basketball are about to begin, and teams on their way to the NCAA tournament have one last pit stop to make.

Conference championships are officially underway, and teams hoping to take part in the games need to either win their conference’s title or do well enough in their respective tournament to make a case for an “at-large” bid.

All four teams from Virginia that are still vying for a spot have established themselves as contenders to make the tournament, but they all still have quite formidable opponents standing in the way.

Shot-contending Spartans face ball-hawking Bears

The Norfolk State Spartans take one more step towards total Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference domination tonight as they get ready to face off against the Morgan State Bears from Baltimore.

Norfolk State has a lot to be proud of this season. The Spartans went 12-2 in WEAC play and are well on their way to the conference championship.

Norfolk State ended the regular season ranked No. 9 in the country in defensive rebounds per game, No. 11 in opposing three-point percentage and No. 2 in opposing field goal percentage. Though they’re the clear favorite to win the conference title this year, they face another team that plays dangerous defense tonight.

The Morgan State Bears from Baltimore forced the second-most turnovers out of any school in the whole country. Also, according to teamrankings.com, they ended the regular season with the lowest opposing free throw percentage in the country, though Norfolk State was not far behind at No. 6.

Though the matchup looks to be lopsided, these two historically Black universities are still set to put on a show defensively.

Norfolk State and Morgan State face off tonight at 6 p.m. on ESPN+