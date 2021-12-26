COVID sweeps through UVA roster, Fenway Bowl cancelled

BOSTON, Ma. (WRIC) — The Virginia Cavaliers did not travel to Boston as planned to play in today’s Fenway Bowl game.

UVA was set to face Southern Methodist University Sunday for the Wasabi Fenway Bowl. While the matchup is still listed on the University’s site, an official statement from UVA indicated the bowl had been cancelled.

UVA was forced to withdraw from the game as a result of positive COVID cases among players.

“We are extremely disappointed the team will not be able to participate in the inaugural Fenway Bowl,” said Virginia athletics director Carla Williams. “Playing this game was something our team very much looked forward to and it is unfortunate Coach Mendenhall will not have one last opportunity to coach this group.”

Several players were suffering from COVID-19 symptoms in the lead-up to today’s game, but test results delivered on Sunday morning confirmed what players and coaches feared: they would not be able to compete.

“We want to thank the Fenway Bowl and its staff for their preparation to host the game and for their communication with us over the past few days,” Williams said.

Refunds will be available to those who purchased tickets, and further information will be provided during a press conference at 3:00 p.m. Sunday.