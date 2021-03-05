Cunane, No. 3 NC State top Virginia Tech 68-55 in ACCs

College Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) – Elissa Cunane scored a season-high 27 points with nine rebounds to help third-ranked North Carolina State beat Virginia Tech 68-55 in Friday’s quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

Jada Boyd added 13 points off the bench for the second-seeded Wolfpack, the reigning tournament champion. Cunane made 10 of 15 shots and 7 of 8 free throws in a big performance against 6-5 Hokies sophomore Elizabeth Kitley.

Kitley scored 20 points for the seventh-seeded Hokies. Virginia Tech made 1 of 15 shots in the second period to fall behind by double digits. The Hokies shot 35% for the game.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events