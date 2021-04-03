East Tennessee State knocks off 10th-ranked VMI 24-20

LEXINGTON, Va. (WRIC) — Quay Holmes ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns, and East Tennessee State beat 10th-ranked VMI 24-20 in a key Southern Conference matchup.

VMI (5-1, 5-1), which would have clinched the SoCon title with a win against the Buccaneers, has a home game against The Citadel on April 17 remaining. East Tennessee State (4-1, 4-1) plays at Mercer next week and ends its regular season hosting Chattanooga.

Holmes ran 29 times and scored from the 1 in the first quarter, and his 4-yard TD run capped the scoring with 12:36 remaining. Seth Morgan was 36-of-46 passing for 315 yards, and he added 42 yards on the ground on 12 carries for VMI.

