Five Virginia teams on their way to the NCAA Tournament

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For all college basketball lovers, Selection Sunday is here!

For the first time in nearly two years, college basketball fans will be able to see which teams will make the 2021 NCAA Tournament. The annual tournament had to be cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The University of Virginia is a No. 4 seed and will go against the No. 13 seed Ohio on Saturday. No. 10 seed Virginia Commonwealth University, will meet No. 7 seed Oregon on Saturday as well.

Norfolk State University, the winner of the MEAC title, will face-off Appalachian State on Thursday. Virginia Tech is a No. 10 seed and will play against No. 7 seed Florida on Friday.

The No. 13 seed Liberty University will go against No. 4 seed Oklahoma State on Friday.

Stay with 8News for updates.