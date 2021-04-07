James Madison atop the Top 25 despite COVID-related layoffs

FILE – The James Madison team runs out onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Morehead State in Harrisonburg, Va., in this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, file photo. James Madison remains solidly atop the STATS Perform FCS Top 25, but the Dukes could go into the playoffs on April 24 having played once in six weeks. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP, File)

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — James Madison remains atop the FCS polls. The Dukes have won all four games they have played and are No. 1 in the STATS Perform FCS Top 25,.

But James Madison could go into the playoffs on April 24 having played just once in six weeks. Barring a late development, Saturday will mark the Dukes’ fourth pandemic-related weekend off in the last five weeks.

They also have an open date next weekend and so far have not found a team willing to play them. If that remains the case, JMU will have played once since March 6 when it opens the playoffs on April 24.