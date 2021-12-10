James Madison Dukes advance to FCS football semifinals over Montana Grizzlies, 28-6

James Madison quarterback Cole Johnson (12) throws a pass during the first half against Morehead State in an NCAA college football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The James Madison University Dukes scored a touchdown in each quarter and held the Montana Grizzlies out of the end zone, winning in the FCS quarterfinals, 28-6, on Friday night.

The Dukes went ahead for good on an 82-yard touchdown pass from Cole Johnson to Devin Ravenel with 8:25 left in the first quarter.

After a Montana field goal later in the quarter, JMU went up 14-3 on a 50-yard touchdown run by Latrele Palmer. The Dukes then added a 3-yard pass from Johnson to Kris Thornton in the third quarter and a 9-yard rush by Lorenzo Bryant Jr. in the fourth quarter.

JMU, the No. 3 seed, advances to the FCS semifinals next weekend against either No. 2 North Dakota State or No. 7 East Tennessee State University. That quarterfinal game is at noon on Saturday.

