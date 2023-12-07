HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Bob Chesney has been hired as the ninth head coach for the James Madison University (JMU) football program.

According to a release from the university, James Madison Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne made the selection, awarding Chesney a five-year contract beginning next year.

“My family and I are excited for this opportunity to join the James Madison family and to lead this football program,” Chesney said. “I’ve watched the JMU football program rise to one of the top in the FCS before then transitioning to the FBS level in truly unprecedented fashion. This program has such rich tradition, and the culture of the program expectations are firmly planted. I understand the responsibility that comes with leading the James Madison football program and am ready to hit the ground running to take it to even greater heights.

The news comes a little over a week after Curt Cignetti announced his transfer to Indiana University. Cignetti had a 52-9 record after five seasons with JMU and was recently named the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Coach of the Year.

The transition at the team comes after a controversy surrounding the JMU football team being barred from postseason play.