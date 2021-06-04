JMU onto Women’s College World Series semifinals following win against OSU

James Madison’s Odicci Alexander pitches in the first inning against Oklahoma State in an NCAA Women’s College World Series softball game Friday, June 4, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKALHOMA CITY (WRIC) — The James Madison University softball team is moving on to the next round of the NCAA Women’s College World Series after beating Oklahoma State University, 2-1.

This is the Duke’s first time ever playing in the tournament. Yesterday the team knocked out the one seed, Oklahoma. Oklahoma state was ranked fifth going into the series.

They are waiting to find out who their next opponent will be on Sunday.

The Dukes started the game off strong with one run in the first inning and another in the third. The Cowgirls followed scoring one point in the fifth inning. JMU managed to hold their lead through the sixth and seventh.

Odicci Alexander and Kate Gordon scored JMU’s two points. OSU’s run came from Reagan Wright.

According to NCAA Softball, JMU is the first unseeded team with a 2-0 record in the history of the series.