No. 16 Virginia Tech escapes with 80-76 OT win at Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) – Nahiem Alleyne hit a go-ahead jumper with 25 seconds remaining in overtime and No. 16 Virginia Tech defeated Miami 80-76 on Saturday afternoon.
Hunter Cattoor’s two late free throws secured the win for the Hokies (14-4, 8-3 Atlantic Coast Conference).
Justyn Mutts scored 22 points and Keve Aluma finished with 16 points for the Hokies.
Cattoor, who had14 points, forced the overtime with a 3-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game at 74.
The basket erased Isaiah Wong’s go-ahead three-pointer with 2.4 seconds remaining for Miami.