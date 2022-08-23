GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Parker Byrd’s family received more good news after the East Carolina University baseball commit’s 15th surgery Tuesday, his mother reported.

Byrd has been in and out of the operating room since suffering severe leg damage in a Bath Creek boating accident in July. His right leg sustained the most damage, and he underwent a below-the-knee amputation on that side in early August.

Concerns about blood flow and the viability of Byrd’s remaining muscles in his right leg prompted doctors to consider an above-the-knee amputation. But when he went in for that operation, doctors discovered that there was still blood flow to the bone marrow of his right tibia. His fibula was “dead,” his mother said, so they removed that bone while keeping the tibula in place, generating hope that his knee could be saved.

Byrd was discharged from the hospital after recovering from that surgery, continuing with therapy and outpatient surgeries in the meantime.

That led to Byrd’s 15th surgery Tuesday.