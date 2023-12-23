RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — James Madison University (JMU) football team’s first Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) bowl game against the Air Force will kick off at 3 p.m. today. Check back on this article for new photos to keep up with the action throughout the game!

9 a.m.

Ahead of the bowl game, James Madison University Athletics announced that the Dukes will honor all six branches of the armed forces with a star and seal for each on the front of their helmets. Players will also display a ‘JMU VALOR’ decal on the back to support the university’s military and veteran community on campus.