HIGH POINT, NC. (WFXR) — On Wednesday, Feb. 22, the Radford University Men’s Basketball team played their first game since their head coach’s arrest.

Darris Nichols was arrested over the weekend for a DUI, and Shane Nichols, the assistant coach, is acting as interim.

The Highlanders lost the game 64 – 69, and Shane Nichols says it’s hard to tell if the head coach’s absence impacted the game.

“Who knows. The thing about it is we worked a long time, and we prepared the right way. We just came up short. At the end of the day, what happens between these lines is what happens between these lines,” he said.

He says he doesn’t believe the coach’s absence affected the team’s spirit getting out on the court.

“We came out really well and started the game off the right way, so I don’t think so,” he said.

The Highlanders’ next game is at home on Feb. 25 against Campbell University.