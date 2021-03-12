Rams lock horns: VCU women’s team pulls ahead of Rhode Island in overtime

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The VCU Women’s Basketball team faced off against Rhode Island in the women’s A-10 tournament on Friday. VCU beat the Rams from Rhode Island 64 to 57, with 10 of their points being scored in overtime.

At the end of the first quarter, VCU was trailing Rhode Island by seven points. But the local Rams team was able to battle back in the second quarter. Taya Robinson’s three-point shot tied the score at 24 and by the time the team hit the locker room for half time, the score was 30 to 27.

Janeeka Griffth-Wallace’s steal-and-score put VCU ahead by eight points in the third quarter. Rhode Island was able to claw back in the fourth quarter, ending the game tied 54 to 54.

A three point shot from Robinson and Sarah Te-Biasu going hitting four shots from the free throwline helped push VCU ahead in overtime, securing their win.

VCU will now advance to the next round of the tournament, the team is now two wins away from a spot in the finals.

VCU players will hit the court tomorrow to face off against Dayton at 1 p.m. Coach Beth O’Boyle tells 8News her players are going to really have to battle it out for the win.

“It’s going to be another battle and I’m excited. I, you know, I think we had a great game out there,” O’Boyle said. “It’s gonna be one of those that we know we’re going to have to work for for 40 minutes and be connected and it’s going to be exciting for us to be playing them again and you know, we’re really looking forward to the opportunity.”