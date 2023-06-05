CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — After an 8-3 victory over East Carolina Sunday night, the University of Virginia Cavaliers Baseball team is moving on to the super regional in the College World Series.

The Cavaliers were led by junior staring pitcher Connelly Early, who struck out ten batters in 6.1 innings.

“The way Connelly Early attacked the mound tonight and ate up that game was just really, really special,” UVA head coach Brian O’Connor said.

Early, who attended James River High School in Chesterfield County, was playing for Army before transferring to Virginia this year. Ethan O’Donnell, who hit a three-run homer to put the Cavaliers ahead Sunday, is also a transfer student, having come to Virginia from Northwestern University in Illinois last year.

The Cavaliers will face the winner of Monday night’s game against 1-seed Coastal Carolina and 2-seed Duke in the best-of-three super regional, which begins Friday. This year is the Cavaliers’ eighth trip to the super regional in O’Connor’s 20 seasons as head coach.