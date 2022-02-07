Beekman 3-pointer gives Virginia stunning 69-68 win over No. 3 Duke

Virginia guard Reece Beekman (2) drives to the hoop past Duke forward Joey Baker (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Durham, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Reece Beekman hit a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining as University of Virginia’s basketball team knocked off No. 7 Duke 69-68. It was just the second 3-pointer on 12 attempts for the Cavaliers.

Jayden Gardner scored 17 points, Kadin Shedrick posted a career-high 16 points and Armaan Franklin had 11 points. Virginia (15-9, 9-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won three games in a row.

Foul-plagued Mark Williams scored 16 points and Trevor Keels got all 12 of his points in the second half for Duke. Paolo Banchero was held to a season-low nine points and his desperation 3 hit the side of the backboard to end the game.