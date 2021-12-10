University of Virginia football announces Tony Elliott as new head coach

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Virginia stayed in the Atlantic Coast Conference to pick its new football coach. The Cavaliers have hired Clemson assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, the school announced on Friday afternoon.

“This is an awesome opportunity for the University of Virginia as we welcome Coach Tony Elliott into the UVA football family,” Virginia athletic director Carla Williams said in a press release. “Coach Elliott is a winner, in every sense of the word.”

Williams commended Elliott for his character, work ethic skills and passion for education.

“Coach Elliott is an exceptional leader of young men and he is highly regarded across college football as a talented teacher and coach,” Williams said.

She also mentioned Elliott’s recruitment skills and track record. Elliott has previous experience with bringing in new recruits while balancing coaching championship seasons.

Elliott replaces Bronco Mendenhall, who announced that he would step down following Virginia’s bowl game on Wednesday, December 29.