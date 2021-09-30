Virginia escapes at Miami, hanging on to win 30-28

University of Virginia Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Virginia Cavaliers running back Mike Hollins (7) runs ahead of Miami Hurricanes safety James Williams for a touchdown during the first half of a NCAA college football game, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dontayvion Wicks had a circus catch for a touchdown, Brennan Armstrong passed for 268 yards and Virginia added to Miami’s struggles by beating the Hurricanes 30-28.

Miami freshman kicker Andy Borregales missed a 33-yard field goal try as time expired, the ball bouncing off the left upright.

The Hurricanes drove 75 yards in 14 plays on their final drive, almost stealing a game that they never led and trailed 27-14 in the third quarter.

Cam’Ron Harris rushed for 111 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Tyler Van Dyke threw a TD pass and ran for another score for Miami (2-3, 0-1).

