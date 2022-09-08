RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond area’s two Division I Men’s Basketball teams have released their full schedules for the upcoming season.
Virginia Commonwealth University and the University of Richmond have released their Men’s Basketball schedules for the 2022-2023 season. The VCU Rams will start their regular season against the Manhattan Jaspers on Monday, Nov. 7 at home at the Stuart C. Siegel Center.
The Richmond Spiders will begin their regular season the same day against Virginia Military Institute at home at the Robins Center.
The VCU Rams’ regular season schedule is as follows:
- Nov. 7 against Manhattan
- Nov. 12 against Morgan State
- Nov. 20 at Memphis
- Nov. 26 against Kennesaw State
- Nov. 30 against Vanderbilt
- Dec. 3 at Temple
- Dec. 7 against Jacksonville
- Dec. 11 TBD
- Dec. 14 against Radford
- Dec. 17 against Northern Illinois
- Dec. 21 against Navy
- Dec. 31 against La Salle
- Jan 4. at Duquesne
- Jan 7 against Davidson
- Jan. 10 at Loyola Chicago
- Jan. 13 at Dayton
- Jan. 17 against UMass
- Jan. 20 at Richmond
- Jan. 25 against George Mason
- Jan. 28 against St. Bonaventure
- Jan. 31 at Davidson
- Feb. 3 at Saint Louis
- Feb 7 against Dayton
- Feb. 15 at Rhode Island
- Feb. 18 against Fordham
- Feb. 21 at Saint Joseph’s
- Feb. 24 against Richmond
- Feb. 28 against Saint Louis
- March 4 at George Washington
The Richmond Spiders’ regular season schedule is as follows:
- Nov. 7 against VMI
- Nov. 11 against Northern Iowa
- Nov. 14 at Charleston
- Nov. 30 at Toledo
- Dec. 3 at William and Mary
- Dec. 10 against Drake
- Dec. 13 against Farleigh Dickinson
- Dec. 21 against Bucknell
- Dec. 28 against Coppin State
- Dec. 31 at George Mason
- Jan. 4 against George Washington
- Jan. 7 against Duquesne
- Jan. 11 at Davidson
- Jan. 14 at St. Bonaventure
- Jan. 17 against Rhode Island
- Jan. 20 against VCU
- Jan. 25 at UMass
- Jan. 28 at Dayton
- Feb. 1 against St. Bonaventure
- Feb. 5 against Fordham
- Feb. 8 at George Washington
- Feb. 11 against Loyola Chicago
- Feb. 15 at La Salle
- Feb. 21 against Saint Louis
- Feb. 24 at VCU
- March 1 at Saint Joseph’s
- March 4 against George Mason