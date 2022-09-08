The Rams and Spiders will face off Jan. 20 and Feb. 24

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond area’s two Division I Men’s Basketball teams have released their full schedules for the upcoming season.

Virginia Commonwealth University and the University of Richmond have released their Men’s Basketball schedules for the 2022-2023 season. The VCU Rams will start their regular season against the Manhattan Jaspers on Monday, Nov. 7 at home at the Stuart C. Siegel Center.

The Richmond Spiders will begin their regular season the same day against Virginia Military Institute at home at the Robins Center.

The VCU Rams’ regular season schedule is as follows:

Nov. 7 against Manhattan

Nov. 12 against Morgan State

Nov. 20 at Memphis

Nov. 26 against Kennesaw State

Nov. 30 against Vanderbilt

Dec. 3 at Temple

Dec. 7 against Jacksonville

Dec. 11 TBD

Dec. 14 against Radford

Dec. 17 against Northern Illinois

Dec. 21 against Navy

Dec. 31 against La Salle

Jan 4. at Duquesne

Jan 7 against Davidson

Jan. 10 at Loyola Chicago

Jan. 13 at Dayton

Jan. 17 against UMass

Jan. 20 at Richmond

Jan. 25 against George Mason

Jan. 28 against St. Bonaventure

Jan. 31 at Davidson

Feb. 3 at Saint Louis

Feb 7 against Dayton

Feb. 15 at Rhode Island

Feb. 18 against Fordham

Feb. 21 at Saint Joseph’s

Feb. 24 against Richmond

Feb. 28 against Saint Louis

March 4 at George Washington

The Richmond Spiders’ regular season schedule is as follows: