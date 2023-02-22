RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A former Virginia Commonwealth University Women’s Basketball Player who graduated with a master’s degree in elementary education in 2013 has died two years after being diagnosed with cancer.

A tweet from VCU’s Women’s Basketball program announced the death of Robyn Hobson, who played in 98 games over four seasons for the Rams, at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday Feb. 22.

Photo: VCU Women’s Basketball, Twitter

Hobson averaged 14 points per game at Blue Valley North High School in Leawood Kansas and began playing at VCU in 2009. During her freshman season, Hobson played in 22 games and shot .478 from the field. On Nov. 20, 2009, Hobson recorded nine points, four rebounds and three steals in 17 minutes against Arkansas State.

As a sophomore, Hobson appeared in 16 games, recording 18 points, 19 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals, before an injury shortened her season. Hobson started in 14 games as a junior, averaging 6.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and .9 assists.

Hobson graduated from VCU in 2013 with a master’s degree in elementary education and began teaching fourth grade at Statesville Road Elementary School in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she was named Teacher of the Year by her colleagues.

On June 1, 2020, Hobson posted a YouTube video announcing that she had been diagnosed with cancer two weeks earlier after stage 4 inoperable tumors were found on her pancreas and liver. She was 29 years old at the time she posted the video.

VCU Athletic Director Ed McLaughlin posted a tweet saying Hobson was “One of the nicest human beings ever to wear a Ram uniform during my time. Tragic loss for such a bright light in this world to pass away so young.”