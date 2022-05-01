ORLANDO, Fl. (WRIC) — The Virginia Commonwealth University men’s and women’s tennis teams are both Atlantic 10 champions once again after dominant performances in their respective conference tournaments.

The men’s team won their fifth consecutive conference title Sunday in a 4-0 sweep against the Dayton Flyers. The 1-seed women’s team took home their fourth in a row after a sweep of the Fordham Rams.

The men’s team has been to the conference championship every year they’ve been part of the A-10, and the women’s team has won eight conference titles since joining the A-10 at the beginning of the 2012-2013 season.

Neither team dropped a single match of the conference tournaments, winning all three of their respective matchups in 4-0 sweeps. The men’s team defeated St. Bonaventure and Davidson en route to the finals against Dayton, the women’s team defeated Richmond and Davidson en route to the finals against Fordham.

Both teams will hear their names in the NCAA Tournament selection, which will be livestreamed on NCAA.com at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 2.