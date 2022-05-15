AMHERST, Ma. (WRIC) — The 30-18 Virginia Commonwealth University Rams baseball team is returning home from The University of Massachusetts with a seven-game win streak and their third consecutive sweep against an Atlantic 10 opponent — a sweep which included a 26-2 victory in game 1.

The Rams went off for 12 runs in just the first inning against the Minutemen, and continued to score in every inning expect two for a total of 26 runs off of just 22 hits. It was the most runs the Rams have scored in a game since 2019, when they won against La Salle 28-4, the 12 runs scored in the first inning was VCU’s most since joining the A-10 in 2013.

First baseman Tyler Locklear went 4-for-4 at the plate with two home runs, five runs and five RBIs. As a team, the Rams set season highs in runs, hits and home runs. The Rams also struck out 14 Minutemen. tying their season high.

The Rams returned to Earl Lorden Field the next day for another inspired offensive performance, scoring 18 against UMass’s 3. Locklear went 5-for-5 with six RBIs and a home run. The final game of the series was a 6-1 victory for VCU.

The Rams return to The Diamond Tuesday for one game against the Georgetown Hoyas, then a series at home against the Forham Rams to conclude the season. All four of the Rams’ remaining games will broadcast on ESPN+.