RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU will get the #12 seed in the upcoming March Madness NCAA tournament after there victory over the Dayton Flyers in the A-10 championship.

The VCU Rams will play the St. Mary’s Gaels, hailing from a small, private Catholic school in California.

The game will be held in Albany, New York on Friday, March 17. You can view the official NCAA March Madness bracket here.