RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Rams Men’s Basketball team announced its non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2023-2024 regular season on Thursday.

The Rams will be hosting two non-conference teams from Virginia at the Siegel Center this year — Radford of the Big South Conference on Nov. 15 and Norfolk State of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference on Dec. 1.

Other notable non-conference games on VCU’s slate this year include Memphis on Dec. 6, Alcorn State on Dec. 10 and former A10 rival Temple on Dec. 16 — all three games will take place at the Siegel Center.

Though the Rams are not scheduled to play the Penn State University Nittany Lions, coached by former VCU Head Coach Mike Rhoads, the two teams are both set to play in the ESPN Events Invitational in late November with six other teams who took part in last year’s NCAA Tournament, according to Sports Illustrated.

Rhoads, who coached the Rams for six seasons, took the head coach job at Penn State at the end of the 2022-2023 season after the Rams won the Atlantic 10 Championship and made it to the NCAA Tournament, losing in the first round to Saint Mary’s.

This season will be the Rams’ first with new head coach Ryan Odom, who came to Richmond after coaching at Utah State for two seasons. Prior to coaching at Utah State, Odom was the head coach of the University of the Maryland-Baltimore County Retrievers when they notably defeated the University of Virginia in 2018 to become the first 16-seed to beat a 1-seed in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

VCU’s full non-conference schedule can be found here.