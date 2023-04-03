RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University alum Mo Alie-Cox, who holds the Rams men’s Basketball team’s field goal percentage record and now catches passes for the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts, is going to be speaking at this year’s graduation ceremony.

A native of Alexandria, Alie-Cox studied criminal justice at VCU, earning a bachelor’s degree in 2015 and a master’s degree in 2017.

After graduating, he switched from basketball to football and signed with the Indianapolis Colts as a tight end. In five seasons on the Colts, Alie-Cox has caught a total of 89 passes, 11 for touchdowns.

During his redshirt season in 2012-2013, Alie-Cox earned straight A’s, was on the Dean’s List both semesters and was recognized with the “Black History in the Making” Award from the university’s Criminal Justice program.

Alie-Cox would go on to make the Atlantic 10’s All-Defensive Team and All-Academic Team two consecutive years and led the Rams to their first A-10 Championship in the 2014-2015 season. He entered his final season at VCU in 2016 with the Rams’ field goal percentage record at 59%.

VCU’s Spring 2023 university-wide commencement ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on May 13 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center on North 3rd Street. More information about the event can be found on VCU’s website.