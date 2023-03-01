RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Commonwealth University Rams Men’s Basketball team left the Siegel Center for the final time this year with a win against the Saint Louis Billikens and the Atlantic 10 Conference regular season title.

Six Rams scored double digits in the Rams’ fifth consecutive win and fifth consecutive sellout at home. With a conference record of 14-3 and overall record of 23-7, the Rams have clinched the A-10 regular season title as they get ready for their final game before the conference tournament.

Forward Jalen Deloach led the Rams in points with 14 and contributed on both sides of the ball, grabbing five rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Guards Adrian “Ace” Baldwin and Jayden Nunn, as well as forward Nick Kern, Jr. each recorded 12 points in the win.

Virginia Commonwealth forward Jalen DeLoach (4) dunks against Saint Louis during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Richmond, Va. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Virginia Commonwealth forward Jamir Watkins (0) fouls Saint Louis guard Yuri Collins (1) while shooting during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Richmond, Va. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Virginia Commonwealth guard Ace Baldwin (1) shoots over Saint Louis guard Larry Hughes Jr. (2) during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Richmond, Va. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Virginia Commonwealth forward David Shriver (35) blocks a shot by Saint Louis forward Terrence Hargrove Jr. (22) during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Richmond, Va. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Saint Louis guard Yuri Collins (1) shoots as Virginia Commonwealth guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) defends with help from forward Jalen DeLoach (4) during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Richmond, Va. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Virginia Commonwealth guard Jayden Nunn (23) celebrates after stopping Saint Louis during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Richmond, Va. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Photo: VCU Athletics

Saint Louis point guard Yuri Collins, who leads the nation in assists, turned the ball over eight times against the vexing Rams defense, who forced 20 turnovers and recorded a total of 14 steals in the win.

The Rams are now 13-5 against the Billikens and 8-0 at home.

This is the Rams’ third time having a share of the A-10 regular season title in ten years as members of the conference, and their 12th regular season title overall.

The Rams’ final game of the season will take place in Washington, D.C. against the George Washington Colonials at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 4.