BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech football team earned a 17-10 win over the University of North Carolina on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.

The Hokies defense played lights out, recording six sacks over UNC Quarterback Sam Howell.

History was made as Virginia Tech earned a win over a top 10 team at their home stadium for the first time since the 2009 season.

Virginia Tech remains home for week two of the season, they welcome Middle Tennessee on Saturday, Sept/ 11 at 2:00 p.m.